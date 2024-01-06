Bangladesh election | Polls are not always peaceful, forces deployed to maintain law and order: CEC

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday (Jan 6) that elections were not always peaceful and sometimes became turbulent, which is why forces were deployed in the country to maintain law and order. Bangladesh is set to hold its 12th general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking to win a fourth straight term.

Violence has gripped the country for months and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) asked citizens to shun the election and called for a two-day nationwide strike from Saturday. The BNP has boycotted this election.

Addressing a press conference, CEC Awal said that security arrangements were made, and polling stations were set for tomorrow's vote.

'We believe in credible election'

"It is a great desire of the people of Bangladesh that voters will be able to peacefully cast votes but as you might know, elections are sometimes turbulent..it is not always as peaceful...at times serene atmosphere is not there. Sometimes the supporters of the candidates, also meet each other, and sometimes there may be exuberance of emotions," he said.

The CEC added that the election would be held in 62,000 polling stations which will consist of a total of 262,000 polling booths. As many as 120 million people are eligible to report.

"We believe in a credible election, in participation and in the fairness and acceptability of results of the election. As a result of that, we want our election to be observed not only nationally, as well as internationally," he told reporters.

A day back, Awal lamented the BNP's absence from the election and said their participation would have made the poll "more competitive".

On poll eve, polling booths set ablaze, train arson kills 4

Polling booths were set ablaze in Bangladesh on the eve of the general election, while four people were killed in a train fire that the government described as arson targeting democratic values.

On Friday night, a fire broke out at the Benapole Express headed for Dhaka. The fire spread to the train's four compartments, killing four people including two children, and injuring eight others.

"The timing of this tragedy, just a day before the election ... shows an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety, and security of the democratic processes of the country," Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said.

"This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values," Foreign Minister Momen said, adding that authorities would bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Police said they had arrested a senior BNP leader from Dhaka and seven others from the party's youth wing in connection with the arson.

Fire and civil defence services said that since Friday evening, eight educational institutions and one Buddhist monastery have been torched among 14 arson incidents.