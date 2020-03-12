Baloch, Pashtun facing worst human rights crisis, say activists at UNHRC

Activists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have raised the issue of worsening human rights situation in their provinces during the 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, a Pashtun political activist told the Council, "In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistani Army has unleashed a reign of terror against innocent civilians with impunity."

"Two protest sit-ins have been in progress -- by Mehsood tribe in Waziristan and Utmanzai tribe in front of provincial assembly of KPK -- for the last 44 days. The protestors have been demanding for compensation of more than 90,000 destroyed houses and 8,000 shops and markets in Miranshah during the so-called war on terror," he added.

Despite receiving billions of dollars in aid, Pakistan has not spent a single dollar for the rehabilitation and construction of destroyed homes, markets, schools, and other infrastructures. Afridi said, "We express our concern and condemn the illegal arrest and arbitrary detention for 30 days of Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, a leader of PTM, a well-known human rights activist and hero of millions of Pashtuns around the world on false charges of sedition."

Human rights activists Idrees Khattak and Hazrat Naeem Abdul Qayum, alias Gilaman Pashteen, have allegedly been abducted and forcibly disappeared by the ISI, while Ehsanullah Ehsan has been allegedly released after the VIP hospitality of Pakistan Army.

At present, several PTM activists like Hanif Pashteen, Zulqarnain Bacha, Ovais Abdal, Alamgir Wazir, and Ghafoor Utmankhel are in illegal custody.

"We demand a Truth and Reconciliation Commission under the UN to investigate the human rights violations war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Pakistan Army in the former FATA," Afridi said.

Munir Mengal, a Baloch political activist, showed concern about the ongoing military operations in Balochistan.

"People of Balochistan are seen living in a military garrison and facing elimination on a daily basis," said Munir Mengal.

The systematic suppression, and involuntary disappearances have been declared by many HR organisations, local political parties, and analysts as the slow-motion genocide of the Baloch people, being done under as per the strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Baloch political activist urged the Council to conduct an independent investigation of human rights violations in Balochistan. "The Islamic State of Pakistan is so eager to curb the voice of Baloch people that thousands have disappeared involuntarily. The perpetrators are doing it with impunity and (it) is being done on a daily basis," he said.

"Years have passed, but we do not see any concrete and effective steps taken for the safe recovery of missing persons," he concluded.

(with inputs from ANI)

