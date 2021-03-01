Baloch in Germany hold protest over forced disappearances in Pakistan 

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) on Sunday held a protest in Berlin, the capital of Germany, in solidarity with the protesting families of Baloch missing persons, who have forcibly disappeared in Pakistan. The protest was attended by a large number of Baloch community members living in Germany.

During the protest, pamphlets on missing Baloch were distributed and locals were informed about the worst human rights violation in Balochistan carried out by Pakistani security forces, where thousands of Baloch political and social activists became the victims of enforced disappearances. Asghar Ali Baloch, General Secretary of Baloch National (BNM) (Germany Zone), addressed the audience and said that Pakistan has been violating human rights in Balochistan since 1948.

"One of these crimes is the enforced disappearance of people. Since the occupation, Pakistan has imprisoned thousands of Baloch in dark torture cells and their whereabouts are unknown", he said.

He added, "Pakistan is violating its own laws as well as international laws because according to the constitution of Pakistan with respect to human rights anyone, who is arrested to be produced in court within 24 hours. However, none of the thousands of missing Baloch has been produced, like Dr Muhammad Baloch, Ramzan Baloch and thousands of other Baloch."

"We want to send a message to the world that Pakistan is an undemocratic country and occupier. It has been oppressing us since its occupation but the so-called civilised countries are ignorant about ground realities what has been happening in Balochistan. They are involved in economic and military trade with Pakistan. Multimillion arms deal of Germany and other European countries with Pakistan cast doubt in our mind about their so-called self-claim as defenders of human rights", he said.

The President of the Baloch National Movement (Germany Zone), Hammal Baloch, said that the Baloch nation had always resisted the oppressors by blocking the path of the oppressors, whether they are Nosherwan or Seljuk, but Baloch had not accepted anyone's supremacy, and bravely had resisted them."