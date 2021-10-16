Avoid public executions unless ordered by top court, Taliban regime tells local officials in Afghanistan

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has ordered local officials to avert carrying out punishments in public unless the war-torn country's top court issues its order.

On Twitter, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Council of Ministers has decided that no punishment will be carried out publicly when there is no need to publicise the convict and till the court issues an order for a public punishment.

While giving details of the cabinet meeting, Mujahid said, "Public executions and hanging of bodies should be avoided unless the supreme court issues an order for such an action."

The Taliban spokesman said, "If the offender is punished, the punishment must be explained so that the people know about the crime.”

Earlier, the Taliban’s regressive policies came on full display after it announced that public executions and amputations as forms of punishment would return to Afghanistan.

The Taliban's co-founder, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, had also warned against any outside interference in their Islamic rules.

"Everyone criticised us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments," he said.

Immediately after the announcement, the Taliban hanged four dead bodies in public for allegedly stealing.

(With inputs from agencies)