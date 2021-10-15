Kabul market named after George W Bush is now Mujahideen bazar: Taliban on name change spree

Islamic Emirate rulers renamed the Bush Bazaar, a market in Kabul's Quwayi Markaz neighbourhood, to "Mujahideen Bazaar."

Shopkeepers have started using the new name 'Mujahideen Bazar' in order to attract consumers, particularly the Mujahideen or Taliban, according to Khaama Press.

Bush Market was named after George W. Bush, the then-President of the United States, since it was renowned for selling military uniforms, shoes, gadgets, jumpers, protein, and beverages to US soldiers stationed in Afghanistan.



Watch:

Meanwhile, some shops have stated that they are now selling commercial products now that the foreign military has left in Afghanistan.

Previously, the Taliban renamed Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul International Airport, Burhanuddin Rabbani University Kabul Educational University, and Masoud Square in Kabul Public Health Square.



The Kabul market, which began 14 years ago, currently includes approximately 500 stores and stalls.

