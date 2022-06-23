Aung San Suu Kyi shifted to solitary confinement in prison

Myanmar's military junta has shifted Nobel laureate and former state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement from house arrest. The announcement was made by junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun in a statement. She was shifted to solitary confinement on Wednesday (June 22).

Her future trial hearings would take place inside a courtroom within the prison compound, he added.

She was previously held in a house arrest at an undisclosed location. She left the premises only to attend hearings in a junta court.

Suu Kyi was in "strong spirits" after the transfer, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP on Thursday.

"She acts like before and is in strong spirits," said the source, who requested anonymity. "She is used to facing any kind of situation calmly."

A source with knowledge of the case said Suu Kyi's domestic staff and her dog had not accompanied her when she was moved on Wednesday, and that security around the prison compound was "tighter than before".

"Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health as far as we know," they added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Suu Kyi will be provided with three female staff from inside the prison to look after her, said another source with knowledge of the matter, without specifying whether they would be convicts or prison wardens.

Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government was toppled by military junta in a coup on February 1, 2021. The military regime hasn detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters. Many of them are facing secret trials. Rights groups allege that these trials are politically motivated.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE