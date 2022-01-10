Aung San Suu Kyi convicted again, what now?

Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed civilian leader was convicted by military junta on three criminal charges on Monday (January 10). She has been sentenced to four years in prison. The sentencing represents another legal onslaught again the iconic leader. Military junta has already sentenced her to two years in jail over allegations of inciting people against the military regime.

What were the charges under which she was convicted?

The military junta has found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and breaking Covid rules. Critics and international observers say that the military regime is conjuring up any charges, however minor, to embroil Suu Kyi in legal hassles.

What will happen now?

Military junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun was quoted by AFP as saying that Aung San Suu Kyi would continue to be in house arrest while other charges against her are processed.

What other charges have been slapped against Suu Kyi?

There is a long list. Military junta apparently has left no stone unturned in creating obstacles in Suu Kyi's path.

The charges include:

Obtaining and communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy

Electoral fraud and lawless actions

Violations of the anti-corruption law

The corruption charges involve allegations of,

Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.

Misuse of state funds for renting, buying a helicopter.



Has the trial of Suu Kyi been open to public?

No. Journalists have been barred from attending hearings, and Suu Kyi's lawyers have been muzzled from speaking to the media. In an attempt to say that fair trial is in process, military junta claims that Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

Where is Suu Kyi being held in house arrest?

Military junta has not revealed exact location where Suu Kyi is being held under house arrest. Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month said Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint would remain in the same location during their trials and would not be sent to prison.

(With inputs from agencies)

