Aung San Suu Kyi asked to appear in-person in court: Lawyer

Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday was asked to appear in court in person on May 24, her lawyer said.

Suu Kyi has not been seen publicly since the military overthrew her government and detained her on February 1 in a coup.

Also read | Thousands suspended at Myanmar universities as junta targets education

She has expressed her frustration with the pace of the trial during a number of hearings via video conferencing.

Also read | Body of arrested Myanmar poet Khet Thi returned to family with organs missing

A judge on Monday ordered her to appear in a special courtroom based near her residence.

"She will appear in person in court on May 24," lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told news agency AFP.

However, he said that the court has still not given nod to a private meeting of Suu Kyi with her lawyers.

"The problem is not solved yet because the police did not answer on whether they can arrange our meeting," the lawyer said, adding that private counsel is "the right of the defendant".

The 75-year-old leader has been charged six times since her arrest including charges of violating coronavirus restrictions during an election rally last year.

She has also been charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and for receiving bribes of gold and cash.

