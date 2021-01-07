Attacks in southern Afghanistan kill at least 11

Separate attacks in southern Afghanistan left at least 11 civilians and security forces dead on Thursday.

This happened despite the presence of Afghan negotiators in Qatar. They resumed talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of conflict.

In southern Uruzgan province, a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives early Thursday near a military base, killing six security forces.

It's said the explosion was so strong it sent shock waves through the city.

In southern Helmand province, at least five civilians were killed and five others wounded in a suspected airstrike late Wednesday on the outskirts. The casualties included children and women.

Abdul Nabi Elham, provincial governor, said officials were investigating to determine whether the assault was an airstrike or some other type of attack.

An Afghan negotiating team is in Qatar's capital of Doha to resume talks aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict even as violence has spiked across the country.

The talks come amid growing doubt over a US-Taliban peace deal brokered by outgoing President Donald Trump.