Pak: 27 killed as twin blasts rock areas near offices of Balochistan candidates on eve of elections

At least 27 people were killed and 40 others were injured in twin blasts which rocked southwestern Balochistan province, on the eve of Pakistan's general election.

The first blast took place outside a political party's office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin, southwestern Balochistan province in which at least 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured.

“The blast took place in the office of the candidate of Nokandi area of Pishin district,” said Pishin Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan, as reported by Reuters.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) electoral list, Kakar is an independent candidate who is contesting for PB-47 with ‘bowl’ as his electoral symbol.

The other blast took place outside the office of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in the Killa Saifullah district, in which at least 12 people were killed and several others were injured, according to Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bazai.

Election Commission of Pakistan seeks report on blast

The Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of the blast in Pishin and immediately sought reports from the provincial police chief and provincial chief secretary.

“The election commission has sought immediate reports from the chief secretary and the Balochistan police chief and directed them to take action against those involved in the incident,” said the commission, as reported by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali took notice of the blast in Pishin.

In his statement, Jamali expressed regret over the lives which were lost in the blast and asked the deputy commissioner to submit a report.

He said that the enemies of the country have been looking to create instability. “The election process will not be affected by such an attack,” Jamali said.

Interim Balochistan chief minister appeals people to vote

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz strongly condemned the blast which took place outside the independent candidate’s election office in Pishin.

In a post shared on X, the interim minister offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The blast in Pishin was condemned by Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki and he sought a report from the interior ministry.

Watch: Pakistan: Bomb explosion near Peshawar public school, 5 injured in blast In a statement, the minister expressed deep sorrow and regret over those killed and instructed officials to arrest those involved in the incidents.

“Such incidents are a conspiracy to undermine the process of peaceful elections […] the elements involved in such incidents should be brought to justice […] All the resources are being used to provide complete security to the people,” Domki said.

He further encouraged people to not be afraid and exercise their right to vote tomorrow.