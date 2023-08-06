At least 48 detained for protesting Imran Khan's arrest: Report

At least 48 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers have been arrested after party chief Imran Khan was detained by the police on Saturday (August 5).

The Karachi police in a statement said it had taken the PTI workers into custody from different areas of the Civil Lines division, for trying to create a law and order situation. The police initially arrested a dozen workers when they attempted to stop the officials from entering Khan's residence. Later, PTI workers who were planning to block different roads were also rounded up.

Court announces verdict

On Saturday, the Islamabad trial court sentenced Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case and banned him from politics for five years.

Also watch | Pakistan: Imran Khan found guilty in Toshakhana case

After the arrest, a pre-recorded video made by Khan was released by his party wherein he urged his supporters to not stop protesting.

“My Pakistanis, by the time this message reaches you, I will be arrested and put in jail. My only appeal to you is not to sit quietly at home. The struggle that I am going through, it is not for myself, it is for you. This struggle is for your generations. If you don't stand up for your rights, (but) live the life of a slave...Mind you, slaves have no life of their own. Slaves are like ants on land. They don’t make it to greater heights," said Khan.

“This is a battle of justice, your rights, and freedom. Always remember that no one offers freedom on a plate. You keep protesting until you get your rights. And the biggest fundamental right is to elect the government of your choice through ballot,” he added.

What is the Toshakhana corruption case?

The PTI chief is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - the treasury, established in 1974, where presents given to government officials from foreign officials are kept. The case came to the fore in August 2022 when the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) filed the case against Imran.

It was alleged that Khan pocketed $36 million from selling three watches gifted to him. It is alleged that he never deposited some gifts in the treasury, violating the rule as a prime minister is allowed to retain the gifts only after paying a certain amount

(With inputs from agencies)