Asim Bajwa quits as special assistant to Pak PM

Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday announced he was stepping down as Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting -- more than a month after he submitted his resignation to the latter.

"I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," he tweeted.

He will, however, continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Reeling under allegations regarding his family’s assets, Bajwa had submitted his resignation from the post of special assistant to Khan last month. However, Khan had refused to accept his resignation at the time.

The Pakistan prime minister was satisfied with the evidence provided by Bajwa about his family's assets. He had also directed him to continue working as the SAPM on information and broadcasting.

It was reported that the Bajwa family’s companies spent an estimated $52.2m to develop their businesses and $14.5m to purchase properties in the United States.

