Another PIA flight attendant goes ‘missing’ after landing in Canada, say reports

Another flight attendant from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing after landing in Canada on October 14. According to media reports, the steward Aijaz Ali Shah disappeared shortly after appearing at the immigration counter at the Toronto airport. This is the third time such an incident has occurred this year, said a report by Dawn.

The airline’s management has also launched an investigation with the Canadian Border Services Agency into the disappearance, reported the local media. Shah was travelling from Islamabad to Toronto on a PK-781 flight scheduled to return to Pakistan on PK-782, however, he was declared ‘missing’ after he failed to report for the flight on Sunday.

According to media reports, Shah after reaching the airport rushed toward the Canadian immigration counter as he was the first person in line after which he disappeared and could not be found. Additionally, the other members of the crew also waited for him for nearly two hours on the bus after searching the airport, said a report by Dawn.

The local media report indicated that the flight landed at 4:00 pm at Toronto Pearson International Airport. CTV News Toronto citing PIA general manager of corporate communications, Abdullah H Khan, said, “One of our crew, Mr. Aijaz Shah who operated as operating crew on PK781 on October 14 went missing after the flight.”

Shah was from Pakistan’s Rawalpindi and had been working for PIA for almost two decades, the report indicated. His disappearance makes this the third such incident in 2022. Earlier this year, in January, a steward on a PK-781 flight had also gone missing soon after landing in Toronto. Furthermore, a PIA air hostess also disappeared in Canada just this year.

(With inputs from agencies)



