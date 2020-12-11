Another journalist killed in Afghanistan

A day after TV journalist Malalai Maiwand was killed by gunmen in Afghanistan, reports claimed another journalist Fardin Amini was killed in an attack on Friday.

Reports said Amini was killed in a "mysterious attack" with the exact detail of the attack not clear as yet, although Kabul police confirmed that the Ariana News presenter was dead.

Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the killing TV journalist Malalai Maiwand,25, who worked for Enikas Radio and TV in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Maiwand's activist mother was earlier also killed by unknown gunmen five years ago.

Maiwand was on her way to work when she was shot. Islamic State in a message on Telegram channel said she was a "pro-regime" journalist, adding that she was "loyal to the apostate Afghan regime".

Maiwand's murder was roundly condemned by Afghan officials and foreign diplomats. "The terrorist attack on Malalai Miwand is shocking and utterly despicable. The current senseless violence against our people must end," President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Last month, a Radio Azadi journalist Elyas Dayee was killed in a bomb blast in the southern province of Helmand and Tolo news presenter Yama Siawash was killed in a blast in Kabul. At least ten media workers have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

Dayee was earlier threatened by the Taliban. However, No group has claimed responsibility for the murders of Dayee and Siawash.

