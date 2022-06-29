Almost 57 per cent drinking water in Kathmandu ‘contaminated’

Days after 14 residents of Kathmandu Valley reported cases of cholera prompting the health department to collect water samples for testing, it has found that almost 57 per cent of drinking water in the capital is contaminated.

Following the outbreak of the disease, the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the Health Ministry collected 53 samples from different locations in Kathmandu.

“We carry out regular surveys, collecting water samples from different parts of the country, especially during the monsoon season. With this sudden outbreak, we had to respond immediately regarding the water quality surveillance. We collected water samples from where positive cases were reported and water they consumed,” Koshal Subedee, an official of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division told WION.

Subedee said the sources of water can be from the projects, jars, bottled water, and well.

“From these samples, it has been found that 57.2 per cent of drinking water is contaminated by E Coli which is an indicator of faecal contamination in the water. By which we can confirm that water contains cholera,” he added.

So far, 14 cholera cases have been confirmed in Kathmandu Valley, announced the health ministry. Officials suggest the public take accurate precautions and consume water after either boiling or adding chlorine.

The chances of waterborne diseases spreading are high during the monsoon which has already entered Nepal. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has already barred street vendors from selling to curb the spread of the disease.

Public health experts have warned if no proper steps are taken, the cases are bound to increase.