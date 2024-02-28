Air hostess of Pakistan International Airlines goes 'missing' from Canada

Another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew, has reportedly gone missing while on duty, Pakistan-based DAWN newspaper reported.

The air hostess was identified as Maryam Raza, who landed in Canada's Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad on Monday. However, the reports said that she failed to report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi.

She went missing but after a search, a note saying, "Thank you, PIA", was found in a Toronto hotel room. The authorities also found her uniform when they scanned her room.

As per the report, she joined Pakistan's national flag carrier 15 years ago. She was given the duty of flight from Islamabad to Toronto.

Notably, this is not the first case, a similar incident has happened in the past as well. Around a month before, another PIA flight attendant Faiza Mukhtar also disappeared in Canada.

Local reports said that she landed in Canada and was supposed to fly back to Karachi, but she went MIA (missing in action). PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan had said that a day after landing in Canada "did not board the flight and disappeared".

DAWN quoted officials as saying that the disappearances of the cabin crew members are due to the flexible Canadian law, which offers asylum after entering the country.

However, the trend will pose issues for the crisis-hit carrier because it will tarnish its image globally. The airline has already been struggling to secure funds to maintain its operations. Last year in September, PIA was forced to ground several aircraft.

Again in October, the operations were halted again due to a lack of fuel as the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) stopped fuel supply to PIA, which severely impacted the airlines.