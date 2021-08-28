After suicide attack, US drone strike kills 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan: Report   

Following the deadly suicide bombing in Kabul, the United States military has carried out a drone strike against an alleged ISIS-K "planner". In the attack, Pentagon claims to have killed the target, say media reports.

On Friday, a US official as per media reports seems to have claimed that US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation against an ISIS-K planner.

Watch: United States announces that it carried out a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan

The unmanned airstrike was carried out in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. According to the initial indications, the target was killed, claim reports, citing the US official.

The official also said to have claimed that he doesn’t know of any civilian casualties.

The drone may have hit a vehicle carrying an ISIS-K leader, who is believed to be "carrying out future attacks." The ISIS-K planner was also traveling with an "associate."

It is yet not clear that the planner was involved in the suicide attack at the Kabul airport or not.

The devastating suicide bombing, which was claimed by the group, killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said the perpetrators cannot hide, and he vowed to strike back at the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate. "We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

(With inputs from agencies)