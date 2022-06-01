After developing technical glitch, Nepali airline plane returns to Kathmandu safely

On developing a technical glitch, a Buddha Airlines plane, which had taken off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, returned back, media reports said. The aircraft was heading towards Bhadrapur on Wednesday. The aircraft of the Nepali airline had developed some issue with the plane's tyres, Nepal's MyRepublica news website reported citing the Civil Aviation Office at the airport. The plane had taken off at 10:43 am from Kathmandu and returned soon after, the report quoted a Civil Aviation official as saying. An investigation has begun in this matter, the report said.

This comes as a Tara Air plane had crashed in the Mustang district of Nepal a few days ago. The rescuers recovered the bodies of all 22 people on board. The victims included 16 Nepalis, four Indians, two Germans and three crew members. The plane was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom, a major tourist destination in central Nepal.

Watch: Nepal plane crash: Nepal Army recovers all bodies, 4 Indians were on board the plane

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his heartfelt tribute to the deceased and expressed condolences to the families. “All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site. The black box has also been retrieved and is being brought to the base station. By today afternoon we will try to bring everything to Kathmandu,” Deo Chandralal Karna, Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) told WION.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)