‘Afghans hate Pakistanis…will make Islamabad second capital’: Taliban official warns in video

At a time when the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan are simmering over border issues and terrorism, a Taliban official has given an open warning to the neighbour, saying that they have suicide bombers at their disposal to carry out attacks if Pakistan continues to act in a way that jeopardises the sovereignty of Afghanistan.

Releasing a video on Twitter, Abdul Basir Sherzadi in the Pashto language said that Afghanistan has a history of 5,000 years and they know how to protect it. He further claimed that every Afghan hates Pakistan, according to the translation available online.

He further threatened to dispatch thousands of suicide bombers to Pakistan and said that the Taliban would make Islamabad their second capital

He blasted Islamabad for bestowing the ‘Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader)’ title onto the country’s founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that there was nothing Islamic about Islamabad and that Pakistan must rescind the title of Quaid-e-Azam given to Jinnah as only Prophet Mohammad can be accorded such laurel, according to reports.

The video comes weeks after a skirmish erupted in the Durand Line— the boundary line between Pakistan and Afghanistan— between Taliban and Pakistani security forces when Pakistani soldiers tried to erect a military structure along the border.

The Pakistani military said three of its soldiers were killed and claimed casualties from the Afghan side as well.

The border, drawn during British colonial rule, has been the source of dispute between the two sides. While Afghan authorities do not recognise the demarcation, Pakistan treats it as an international frontier and has fenced it.

