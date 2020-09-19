Afghanistan women to have names included on national ID card after #WhereIsMyName trends

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has signed into law an amendment stating that women's names will be included on children's ID cards.

The decision was long overdue as the women campaigners had ben fighting for their rights for more than three years now.

Working under the hashtag of #WhereIsMyName, a campaign was launched three years ago and it was successful in getting attention from high-profile personalities form the entertainemtn and political world.

As per the new amendment, the names of mothers will also now be included on the national ID cards, ending decades-long practise of keeping women behind the curtains.

Women in Afghanistan do not have their names listen at majority of the places — from weddings cards to tombstones. The practice was brought to light under this campaign and activists have since been fighting to abolish it.

Under the campaign, celebrities and locals started introducing themselves with their mother's name on social media.

"There is no doubt that this victory is the result of persistent campaign and consonance among the campaigners and citizens," she said.

"The government also stood by the citizens, and I express my gratitude to the president himself and his deputies for their support. I also thank everyone, men and women who supported our campaign and raised their voice, and congratulate all equal rights campaigners [on this victory]," Laleh Osmany, founder of the #WhereIsMyName campaign, told the BBC Afghan service.

The decision has come at an important time when Afghainstan government and Taliban are trying to establish a peace deal.