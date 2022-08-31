Afghanistan: Woman divorced by Taliban official due to her declining faith but she alleges domestic abuse

Former Taliban Ministry of Interior spokesperson Saeed Khosty has reportedly forcefully divorced his wife, the daughter of one of the former National Security Generals, for her lack of religion.

Khosty's wife, Elaha, 24, is a student of medicine at Kabul Medical University. She claims in the videotapes she made public that Saeed Khosty forced her into marriage before sexually assaulting her at the Taliban intelligence headquarters.

In one of the social media videos, she claimed that this Taliban official tormented her at night and left bruises all over her body.

After being arrested for having pictures of national security forces on her phone, Elaha was imprisoned by Taliban intelligence. While in custody, she was regularly humiliated and allegedly raped by Saeed Khosty while being videotaped.

The Taliban official and several armed Taliban members then pay her family a visit and frighten them by asking them not to question their marriage.

Elaha was forced to wed Khosty against her will and is now being held at the Gulbahar Center in Kabul. Despite her repeated attempts to flee, the Taliban always manage to apprehend her and return her, just like they did the last time they brought her back across the Torkham border.

She claims that after getting a smartphone, she had no choice but to record a video of herself, which she immediately uploaded on social media and submitted to the media.

Elaha is seen pleading in the video. She runs the risk of meeting Khosty's wrath by sharing the video. "It is better to die once than to die often," she adds.

Watch the video Elaha uploaded below:

Shocking! A senior Haqqani official first raped & married to, daughter of ex, NDS official. ‘Said Khosti beat me a lot. Every night he raped me. These may be my last words. He will kill me, but it is better to die once than to die every time, Elaya says.

pic.twitter.com/FZ0lD3wprG — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) August 30, 2022 ×

However, Afghanistan will commemorate one year since the Taliban took control in August of last year with basic women's rights suppressed, media freedom restricted, and significant portions of the nation living in abject poverty.

No nation has recognised the de facto rule of the Taliban, and Afghan women have protested the limitations placed on their freedom of travel, employment, and education. The Taliban's highest leadership upholds the same values that it has used to violate and abuse the rights of Afghan women and girls.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.