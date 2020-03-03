Afghanistan raps Pakistan FM Qureshi for comments on its internal affairs 

The Afghan government has taken a strong exception to comments made by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the backdrop of US-Taliban peace deal, calling it interference by Islamabad.

Lodging a formal protest at the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, the Afghan foreign ministry in a statement said, "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the domestic affairs of Afghanistan."

Asking Islamabad to take "practical steps" towards enhancing bilateral ties, Kabul asked Pakistan to refrain from making such ''irresponsible'' statements regarding the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Pakistani FM in a statement asked Afghanistan to release 5000 Taliban prisoners, riling up Afghan government. Afghan President Ghani has made it clear to the Taliban that no prisoner will be released till Intra-Afghan talks.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government also summoned the Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan over misconduct by ISI officials towards Afghan envoy in Islamabad.

The Afghan foreign ministry in another statement said, "this action in clear contradiction with diplomatic norms and principles...The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, once again calls on the Pakistani Government to align its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan in compliance with international conventions and accepted diplomatic norms."

The tiff between Ghani and Pakistan comes in the backdrop of US Taliban deal in Doha over the weekend, with Islamabad buoyed with prospects of Taliban, long considered Pakistan's proxies in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan government has made it clear till the time Taliban complies with Intra Afghan talks, the 5000 prisoners won't be released.

"Our position on prisoners are very clear. The release will be discussed when negotiations begin between the Taliban and the Afghan government", Sediq Sediqqi, Afghanistan spokesperson told WION.

An initial contact group of Afghan govt, at the request of the Taliban, is in Qatar to initiate talks with the latter but it won't discuss the release of prisoners.