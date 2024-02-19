Afghanistan: Kandahar officials ordered not to photograph 'living things'

Taking pictures or videos of "living things" has now been banned for government functionaries in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the birthplace of the Taliban movement whose present-day disciples rule the South Asian country.

Authorities in the southern Afghan province ordered its officials on Sunday (Feb 18) not to take pictures or videos of "living things".

In a letter addressed to civil and military officials, the Interior provincial department directed them "to refrain from taking pictures of living things in your formal and informal gatherings, because it causes more harm than good".

It, however, said that text or audio content on officials' activities was allowed.

The directive, confirmed as authentic to the news agency AFP by a spokesperson for Kandahar's governor, specifies that these instructions are solely applicable to provincial officials and not to the general public or independent media.

The ban on television and images of living beings echoes the previous Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001. Since the Taliban's return to power over two years ago, various media organisations have voluntarily refrained from featuring images of people and animals.

Notably, Afghanistan's central government departments run by the Taliban regularly share images of high-ranking officials in diplomatic meetings with foreign dignitaries.

Taliban rule in Afghanistan so far

Meanwhile, the connection between the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains strong and mutually beneficial for all the parties involved with the Taliban as current rulers of Afghanistan acting as the nucleus of the entire set-up harbouring terror activities, a UN report indicated last year.

Just a month after coming to power, the Taliban banned girls from secondary education in September 2021.

On December 21, 2022, the Taliban banned women from attending universities.

WION first reported in January 2023 when the Taliban ruled in Balkh province that male doctors could no longer treat female patients.