Afghanistan: Kabul's Karte Parwan gurudwara comes under bomb attack again

NEW DELHI Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:56 PM(IST)

File photo: Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. (Picture courtey: Wikipedia) Photograph:( Others )

The incident comes a month after the Islamic State (IS) terrorists stormed the holy place killing several members of minorities. 

Today, there was a bomb explosion reportedly close to the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. Initial indications indicate that the local Sikh and Hindu community members are safe. The incident happened a month after Islamic State (IS) jihadists invaded the holy site, killing a number of people of colour.

"Members of the Sikh and Hindu communities are reported to be safe. Further details are awaited, "Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum, said. 

In the attack a month ago, more than a dozen Taliban fighters and Sikhs were murdered.

Violence has been directed at Afghanistan's minority population, which includes Sikhs and Hindus, in addition to others. This is true despite the Taliban government's assertions that it is working to guarantee the protection of non-Muslims in that nation.

About 600 Hindus and Sikhs were in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power there in August 2021. However, since the Taliban took over in August 2021, this number has significantly decreased.

(With inputs from agencies)
 

