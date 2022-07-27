Afghanistan: Kabul's Karte Parwan gurudwara comes under bomb attack again

Today, there was a bomb explosion reportedly close to the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. Initial indications indicate that the local Sikh and Hindu community members are safe. The incident happened a month after Islamic State (IS) jihadists invaded the holy site, killing a number of people of colour.

"Members of the Sikh and Hindu communities are reported to be safe. Further details are awaited, "Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum, said.

In the attack a month ago, more than a dozen Taliban fighters and Sikhs were murdered.

A bomb explosion reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe. Further details awaited: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum



Violence has been directed at Afghanistan's minority population, which includes Sikhs and Hindus, in addition to others. This is true despite the Taliban government's assertions that it is working to guarantee the protection of non-Muslims in that nation.

About 600 Hindus and Sikhs were in Afghanistan before the Taliban seized power there in August 2021. However, since the Taliban took over in August 2021, this number has significantly decreased.

