Afghanistan: Kabul bus blast claims four lives

A bus blast in Kabul claimed at least four lives on Thursday. The attack is latest on commuters in the capital of Afghanistan. In past two days, two other attacks targetted buses in the city. This has given rise to fears that more violence is in store as USA withdraws troops from the country.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the explosion happened on a road in southwestern Kabul near a neighbourhood largely populated by the Shiite Hazara community, who have been the frequent target of militant attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

Earlier this week, the Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate claimed back-to-back attacks on two buses in Kabul that killed at least 10 people.

Violence has soared in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Government forces and the Taliban are clashing almost daily in the countryside. Militants are appearing to focus on battering checkpoints and bases near Kabul.

The surge in violence comes as the US military continues to withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden has ordered complete pullout by September 11, 2021, the day of 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks.

But as the Americans pack up, experts fear Afghanistan will remain home to a number of jihadist groups.

In a report published by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, the body warned that IS continues "to pose a threat to both the country and the wider region", saying the group had approximately 2,000 fighters inside Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)