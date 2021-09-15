Afghanistan: Helmand's Taliban governor asks western nations to return with 'money, not guns'

The new Taliban governor of Helmand, a province in the south of Afghanistan, has urged western countries to come back to the country but with money instead of guns.

A month after Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Talib Mawlawi, a local of Helmand, has asked foreign governments to sit and interact with Taliban in non-war conditions.

"We faced each other in battle, we didn’t get to know each other in normal times," Mawlawi said. "Now you can win our hearts and make us happy if you recognise this government."

His statement has come as reports are surfacing about an economic collapse in the province, much like the rest of the country. Like all other Taliban leaders, Mawlawi is also asking world leaders to come in Afghanistan with their financial aid and help bridge the gap between the poor and rich.

"All those foreign countries invaded and killed our women and our children and our old people, and destroyed everything," he said. "Now the international community should help us with humanitarian aid and focus on developing education, business and trade."

He also reiterated that Taliban have successfully brought peace to the region — Hemland has been observing civil fights between the Afghan forces and Taliban militants for the past two decades. "The international community helps the countries that have the support of their civilians. We have brought security, and we have the support of our people, so they should help us and recognise our government."

Meanwhile, Hemland is still awaiting decision on whether or not high schools will reopen for girls. As of now, girls are seen coming to colleges and universities with a stricter dress code and are allowed to study only in segregated classrooms. "The government recommended them not to come as free as they were before, they should wear burqa or Arabic hijab."