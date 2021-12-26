Afghanistan: Governor of region bordering Pakistan asks people to use Afghan currency

Governor of Afghanistan's Paktika province on Saturday asked shopkeepers to use only Afghan currency in their daily transactions. Governor Maulvi Abdullah Mukhtar visited Sharana, capital of Paktika province on Saturday. As per Pajhwok Afghan News, Mukhtar said that Islamic Emirate had drawn up a plan to control prices and transact in national currency.

He said that the plan would be implemented soon. He claimed that with the implementation of the plan, the prices will be controlled soon. He also said that transactions will be in Afghanis only.

As per the report, the governor urged shopkeepers to co-operate with the government in controlling the pricesl. Haji Akbar, a money changer in Sharana, was quoted that they agreed with the ban on foreign currency transactions and welcomed the government`s move. It is worth mentioning that a demonstration was held in Sharana to promote the afghani. Earlier in September, Afghan businessmen had rejected Pakistan`s demand to conduct bilateral trade in the Pakistani rupee in the future.

Paktika province of Afghanistan borders Pakistan.

Afghan economy has been in dire straits after international forces departed and the Taliban took control. Banking sector has collapsed. Inflation is skt high, and locals are having to part with a lot of money to buy very little of their daily needs.

Taliban government does not have global recognition. Its situation has become more difficult as the US has frozen Afghan funds in US banks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also severed ties with Taliban government on the issue of recognition.

