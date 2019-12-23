Afghanistan: 3 killed, 7 injured in explosion

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment
An explosion at a funeral ceremony in the Laghman province of Afghanistan on Monday killed three people and injured seven, reported ANI.
No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.
The explosion happened at 10.30 am when the victims were attending the funeral ceremony of a tribal elder, said Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
Earlier, on Thursday, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.
(With inputs from agencies)