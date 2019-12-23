Afghanistan: 3 killed, 7 injured in explosion

An explosion at a funeral ceremony in the Laghman province of Afghanistan on Monday killed three people and injured seven, reported ANI.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

The explosion happened at 10.30 am when the victims were attending the funeral ceremony of a tribal elder, said Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Earlier, on Thursday, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

(With inputs from agencies)