Afghan security forces retake two districts from Taliban in Takhar province

Bangi and Khwaja Ghar districts in northern Takhar province were retaken from the Taliban on Monday morning in an operation led by the Afghanistan government and public uprising troops, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The operation began on Sunday night with the help of the Air Force, and “the districts were cleared of Taliban this morning,” according to the ministry.

"The security forces launched a counter-offensive early Monday in Khawja Ghar and Bangi districts and have regained control of them, forcing the insurgents to flee," an army spokesman in the northern region, Abdul Hadi Nazari said.

Without providing more details, the official said the government forces are in control of both the restive districts.

The Taliban has yet to respond to the operation.



Over the last two weeks, the situation in the northeastern province of Takhar has been critical.

Chal, Baharak, Ishkamish, Namak Ab, Yangi Qala, Khwaja Ghar, and Hazar Samooch are among the province's eight districts that have either fallen to the Taliban or been evacuated by security troops in the last week.

