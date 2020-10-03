Afghan govt's top negotiator Abdullah Abdullah to visit India on October 6

Afghan government's top negotiator for intra-Afghan talks Dr Abdullah Abdullah will be visiting India from October 6 for four days. He, as the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation represents the Afghan govt in talks with Taliban which started in September in Doha.

This is his first visit to New Delhi in the current position and he expected to meet top officials of the Indian government. Joint Secretary, PAI or Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division of Ministry of External Affairs, JP Singh had met him on the sidelines of the beginning of intra-Afghan ceremony on September 12 September in Doha.

At the ceremony India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had said, "Interests of minorities, women and vulnerable sections of society must be preserved and the issue of violence across the country and its neighbourhood has to be effectively addressed."

India was present along with around 30 countries at the ceremony.

India's policy towards the Afghan peace process is that it should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled and "respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan".

Also Read | Afghan peace official sees little change in US policy regardless of election result

Even as peace talks in Afghanistan has gained momentum, India has increased its reach out to a number of stakeholders in the country. September saw a visit by Afghan leader Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, during which he met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla.

New Delhi is Afghanistan's major development partner and has built number of infrastructure projects in the country like India-Afghanistan friendship dam in the western province of Herat & the Afghan Parliament in capital Kabul.