Afghan forces launch attacks in Kunduz as Taliban pounds northwestern province

As the Taliban launched fresh attacks in Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis located in the northwestern Afghan province, Afghan special forces carried out operations in Kunduz city with several districts under the control of the militant group.

Pentagon had said on Tuesday that 90 per cent of US troops had pulled out of the region as the Taliban continued to gain a foothold in the northern areas.



Afghan troops have been battling the Taliban with several districts falling in the past month as foreign troops have retreated denying government soldiers security cover.

Last week US troops handed over the Bagram airbase to Afghan forces and pulled out of the area after nearly 20 years. President Joe Biden had pledged to bring back US troops by September 11, however, the pullback has occurred ahead of schedule in most cases.

Amid the renewed fighting in several areas, RIA news agency reported that Tajikistan has appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) consisting of countries from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for help in dealing with unstable security condiction along the border with Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier called President Emomali Rakhmon assuring him of all help after hundreds of Afghan troops had poured into Tajikistan as the Taliban made rapid gains.

Russia already has a military base in Afghanistan even as foreign minister Lavrov said Russia was ready to use its military base

"We will do everything we can, including using the capabilities of the Russian military base on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, to prevent any aggressive impulses towards our allies," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson said the current situation in Afghanistan is "fraught with risks".

UK under former PM Tony Blair had entered the war in Afghanistan in 2001. At least 400 British troops have died in Afghanistan.

