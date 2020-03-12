Activists, experts raise issue of human rights abuse in Balochistan at Geneva conference

Political activists, experts and European parliamentarians on Wednesday discussed the deplorable condition of people in Balochistan. The conference titled 'Genocide in Balochistan: the role of the international community' was held under 'Save The Baloch' campaign -- launched by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC). In the meeting, the dignitaries discussed human rights abuse in Balochistan.

Baloch political activists highlighted the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army as they have launched operations in Balochistan, killing civilians and destroying their houses.

Razzak Baloch, organiser, USA Chapter of Baloch Human Rights Council, told ANI: "Every 10 miles, there is a check post. Balochistan has become a bigger jail. People cannot move around. You cannot even question them. Life is very miserable. You cannot move around in Balochistan. Is this freedom? We want to be free. We want to breathe freely."

Taha Siddiqui, a Pakistani journalist, who is now living in exile, said, "In Balochistan, currently the biggest issue is that for a very long time there was abuse. There were atrocities by the Pakistani state, but now it is not just about these missing persons actually. What is the problem is that there are missing stories, there is an information black hole and things are not being reported independently or not even reported at all."

"We do not even have an idea of what is going on and that is worse than being able to report about it and talk about it. So in that sense, the way there are secret military operations and religious radicalisation going on and all of this is not being reported," he added.

Taha, who escaped his abduction in Pakistan by secret agencies further said, "Ever since China invested in Balochistan, the crackdown by the military and Pakistani state has worsened and they do not want to talk about Baloch issues. Nothing negative can be reported from the country because China does not want it, so the Pakistan military does not want it."

The event was also attended by a member of the European Parliament who spoke about the persecution of people in the mineral-rich but the poorest province in Pakistan.

Ryszard Czarnecki, a Member of European Parliament (MEP), said, "You have a very active (Baloch) diaspora, especially in Europe. Representatives of this diaspora inform us, the members of European Parliament about the real situation in Balochistan and about Pakistani violations and lack of respecting human rights in this region."

"We should make an intervention at different international levels. People in Balochistan should feel that they are not alone. I would like to express my solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this region," the MEP added.

(With inputs from ANI)