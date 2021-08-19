Abdullah Abdullah meets Taliban delegation 

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) met Taliban delegation on Wednesday. The meet took place at Abdullah Abdullah's residence. The Taliban delegation was led by Khalil Al-Rahman Haqqani. Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai was present at the meeting as well.

Dr Abdullah on Wednesday tweeted about the meeting. He said that he discussed security of Afghan citizens in Kabul and across Afghanistan. During the meet, Dr Abdullah said that he asked the Taliban to priorotise security & protection of the life, property & dignity of the people.

HE Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of HCNR @SapedarPalace, yesterday evening at his residence met Mr Khalil Al-Rahman Haqqani & his accompanying delegation of Taliban in Kabul.

HE @KarzaiH, Mr Fazal Hadi Muslimyar & several other elders & personalties attend the meeting. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/3emd3QGM2j — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 19, 2021 ×

Taliban negotiator Anas Haqqani on Wednesday met Karzai in a separate meeting.

Ousted president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has declared his support for discussions between the Taliban and other Afghan political leaders.

The Taliban have come full circle after being toppled from power by a US-led invasion in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The group has pledged not to seek revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights, but the international community is sceptical about those promises.

As the Taliban moves to put a government in place, leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered the release of "political detainees", telling provincial governors to free them "without any restrictions or conditions", the group said.

(With inputs from agencies)