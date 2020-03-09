20 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 20 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan on Monday, authorities said.

The bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine at Roundu near Gilgit, according to Faizullah Firaq, the spokesperson of the Gilgit Baltistan government.

Firaq said that 25 passengers were on board the vehicle when the accident occurred, adding that the cause of the mishap was not known.

At least 20 passengers died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Roundu tehsil said.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and were helping to shift the injured and dead to hospitals.

Eight bodies have been recovered, he said, adding that Pakistan Army helicopters are carrying out operations to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon expressed grief over the tragedy and instructed the authorities to speed up the rescue operations.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan.

Most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

In September, at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit Baltistan.