27 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

With the death of four more persons, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province rose to 27 on Monday, according to a media report.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials said 87 houses have been partially damaged in the province and with the torrential rains wreaking havoc across the province, the provincial government has declared a weather emergency, The Express Tribune reported.

Also read: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reaches 7

The death toll from the ongoing spell of rains climbed to 27 and 12 sustained injuries, the report added.

Casualties were reported in Swat, Mardan and Charsadda districts of KPK, mostly in roof-collapse incidents.

Also see: 20 killed, several injured as heavy rains lash Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Office on Sunday said that a fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms ? with hailstorm ? is expected at isolated places across the province.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have battered KPK since Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides.