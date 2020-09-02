10 people die in rain-related incidents in northwest Pakistan

The flooding in rivers and water channels caused due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan has killed ten people, injured 20 others, and damaged nearly 50 houses, an official said on Wednesday.

People in the affected areas have been alerted in the wake of high water flow in rivers for adopting precautionary measures. Tourists have also been asked to take extra care and not to stay alongside rivers and water channels.

People living in many villages situated in danger zones have been vacated by the rescue authorities, the official said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said three people have been washed away in the Swat River. The body of one person has been retrieved while search for two others was underway. A police official was also among those drowned in River Swat.

In Balakot area, three people were washed away in flash floods.

In Oogi area of Mansehra, a house collapsed during torrential rains, killing at least four people.

The PDMA said that 20 people have been injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 46 houses were partially damaged and 4 totally destroyed.