Your everyday shampoo has chemicals you can't even fathom, says study

A recent study, featured in Environmental Science & Technology, says that routine use of hair care products may lead to the inhalation of dangerous levels of chemicals, posing potential health risks.

The research, conducted by Purdue University in the US, identifies that certain chemicals emitted by these products persist in the air long after use. During a typical hair care session at home, people may inhale up to 17 mg of potentially harmful chemicals.

“We found the results to be extremely alarming. We did not expect to see such significant emissions of volatile chemical mixtures from off-the-shelf hair care products during typical hair care routines,” study co-author Nusrat Jung told The Independent.

Chemicals of concern

Among the identified chemicals, decamethylcyclopentasiloxane, or D5 siloxane, raises particular concerns.

Commonly found in personal care products, this chemical has been linked to adverse effects on the respiratory tract, liver, and nervous system in laboratory animals.

The European Union has already restricted its use in wash-off cosmetic products due to safety concerns.

The study notes that many hair care products are scented, introducing additional potential inhalation risks from fragrance chemicals.

While animal research highlights the persistence of D5 siloxane in the environment and its accumulation in the body, its human impact remains poorly understood.

“The use of the chemical in wash-off cosmetic products has already been restricted in the European Union because of this,” Dr Jung told The Independent.

“Many of these products are scented, too, and some of the chemicals used to make these fragrances are potentially dangerous to inhale as well,” she added.

Notably, the study shed focus on a lack of research on "leave-on" hair care products like gels, oils, creams, waxes, and sprays.

High heat, such as that from curling irons and hair straighteners, can further release these chemicals into the air.

The study suggests that the best solution is to avoid using these products altogether.

Alternatively, using an exhaust fan during product use can significantly reduce chemical inhalation exposures, according to the researchers.