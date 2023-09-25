How to manage and treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome-induced acne and hair loss? PCOS Awareness Month 2023

It shouldn't come as a surprise to you that your friend, sister or work colleague has been diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). About 6 per cent to 10 per cent of women worldwide are affected by this condition.

PCOS causes hormonal imbalance in a woman's body which often results in delayed menstrual periods. Women suffering from this condition go through many struggles that not only undermine their health but also call into question social ideals of the ideal body image.

Also, the increased prevalence of PCOS among millennial women is particularly concerning due to its potential implications on fertility. According to data from the National Institute of Health (Government of India), infertility affects a substantial 70 to 80 per cent of women diagnosed with PCOS. This underscores the need for increased awareness, early diagnosis, and effective management of PCOS, especially among younger women.

Since September is observed as World PCOS Awareness Month, it’s important to talk about the condition and spread more awareness about it. WION spoke to a medical expert to understand how one can treat PCOS-induced acne and hair loss. Here's what Ashwini Balerao Gandhi, a gynaecologist who has a community called Wonder Women on coto, shared!

Understanding PCOS and the ways it impacts hair and skin

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition where women produce higher-than-normal amounts of male or androgen hormones. Insulin resistance leads to anovulation and hormonal imbalance. Some of the most common symptoms of PCOS are hair growth on your face and chest, weight gain or difficulty losing weight, patches of dark skin on the back of your neck or other areas(acanthosis). One of the key features of PCOS is high levels of hormones called androgens. Androgens, which are male hormones, are present in all women, albeit in smaller amounts.

Acne and hair loss are just two of the problems that can result from high androgen levels. PCOS has a significant impact on the conditions of both the skin and hair. Excessive levels of testosterone in the body stimulate increased production of sebum leading to the development of acne, primarily occurring on the jawline, cheeks, chin, and upper neck.

Hormonal acne associated with PCOS is not only uncomfortable but also painful, often taking the form of persistent cysts. Androgens can lead to excess hair growth on areas such as the face, chest or back, known as hirsutism. Some individuals also experience thinning or hair loss around the frontal hairline. This is often attributed to an excess of testosterone or androgen, which can make hair thinner, more brittle, and prone to fall.

Managing acne and hair fall in women with PCOS involves a multifaceted approach. Here are some steps you can consider:

Consult a Healthcare Professional: Start by consulting a healthcare provider, preferably a dermatologist and an endocrinologist who specialises in PCOS. They can provide personalised advice and treatment options based on your specific situation.

Balanced Diet: Focus on a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limit the intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive dairy, as these can exacerbate hormonal imbalances.

Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity. This can help improve insulin sensitivity, which is often a concern for individuals with PCOS. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

Stress Management: Practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or any activity that helps you relax. High-stress levels can contribute to hormonal imbalances.

Medication: Depending on your specific symptoms, your healthcare provider may prescribe medications like hormonal contraceptives, anti-androgens, or insulin-sensitising agents. These can help regulate hormones and manage symptoms like acne and hair fall.

Topical Treatments for Acne: Your dermatologist may recommend topical treatments containing ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or retinoids to help manage acne.

Proper Skincare: Establish a gentle skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising. Avoid harsh products that can irritate the skin.

Hair Care: Use mild shampoos and conditioners. Avoid excessive heat styling and tight hairstyles that can put stress on the hair shaft. Consider consulting a dermatologist for specific hair care recommendations.

Supplements: Some women with PCOS may benefit from supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and inositol. However, consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplements.

Regular Follow-up: Keep regular appointments with your healthcare providers to monitor progress and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.

Remember, it's important to be patient as results may take time to show. Also, what works for one person may not work for another, so it's crucial to work closely with your healthcare team to find the most effective approach for you.

Dealing with acne and hair loss caused by PCOS can be emotionally draining, but there are effective treatments available. Seeking advice from healthcare specialists such as dermatologists and endocrinologists is critical for building individualised treatment plans that address your specific needs. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and following appropriate skincare and haircare regimens, in addition to expert support, can play an important role in increasing your overall well-being and reducing the effects of PCOS on your skin and hair. It is critical to be patient because obvious improvements may take some time to develop, but with dedication and professional assistance, you can recover confidence in your appearance.

