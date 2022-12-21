'Yellow brick road' found 3000 metres below surface of the sea

Wondering whether aliens exist is perhaps the most favorite pastime of the modern era. Though the topic has, and continues to get serious scientific consideration, popular culture has been creative enough for people to periodically claim that they have seen or have been abducted by aliens. The seemingly laughable assumptions do sometimes have a point. How else would we fully explain construction of pyramids? The jury is still out.

Just like pyramids, how do we account for a 'yellow brick road' found 3000 metres below the sea level?

The question came into larger consideration after researchers from Ural Federal University (UrFU) and the University of Tubingen (Germany) found this underwater 'road' ('to Atlantis' they said!).

Nautilus, a sea exploration vessel, stumbled upon this 'road' earlier this year. The vessel was exploring a deep sea ridge just north of Hawaiian islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The 'brick road' was observed while the Nautilus surveyed the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM).

PMNM is a huge marine conservation area, one of the world's largest. PMNM is so big that its total area exceeds that of all national parks in the US combined.

When Nautilus stumbled upon the 'road' it was time for researchers who were transfixed to screens at the surface to jump in their chairs.

"It's the road to Atlantis," a researcher on the radio can be heard saying

"The yellow brick road?" says another voice

"This is bizarre," added another member.

"Are you kidding me? This is crazy."

Best part is, we can see this moment as the expedition is available on Youtube.

Those searching for conspiracy theories for this structure may have to be dejected this time. This 'brick road' has formed due to fractures in volcanic rocks on the seabed.

"The unique 90-degree fractures are likely related to heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin," reads a caption to the YouTube video.

The conspiracy theorists need not be crestfallen. First glance at this structure may make anyone think that its a road to the unknown. And when it comes to sea exploration isn't this a fitting ode to our efforts till date?

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.