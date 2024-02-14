XPoSat begins space observations, ISRO releases data from first find

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (February 13) announced that the X-ray Polarimeter (POLIX) onboard its XPoSat satellite has begun making observations and collecting data. The XPoSat was launched on January 1, 2024. The satellite is India first dedicated piece of space tech aimed at observing X-ray emissions from celestial bodies like black holes, pulsars, neutron stars and more.

ISRO said that POLIX has made observations that have enabled creation of pulse profile of a pulsar.

A pulsar is highly magnetised neutron star which spins around itself at a very high rate. A it spins, it emits beams of electromagnetic radiation.

XPoSat observed the Crab pulsar, located near the centre of Crab Nebula. The observations were made between January 15-18, 2024.

What did XPoSat observe?

It is known that the Crab pulsar rotates around its axis 30 times per second. As it spins, it emits X-rays in frequencies.

POLIX observed the emission of these X-rays and created data that was used to make a pulse profile of the Crab pulsar.

"The plot illustrates the time window of X-rays scattered by the Beryllium scatterer inside POLIX, originally emitted from the Crab pulsar. This plot represents the first of its kind in this energy range," said ISRO.

Why is XPoSat observation important?

ISRO has said that the very first observations made by POLIX onboard XPoSat are important as they showcase the mission's functionality and readiness for investigating pulsars, black holes and other cosmic sources of X-rays.

"POLIX is poised to offer unique insights and contribute to understanding the physical processes associated with Astronomical X-ray sources," says ISRO.

POLIX was designed and developed at Raman Research Institure in Bengaluru with support from the Indian industry.

We will hear more from ISRO soon as XSPECT, the other instrument onboard XPoSat is gearing up and is ready for observations.