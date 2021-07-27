World's youngest astronomer: This seven-year old girl discovered seven asteroids for NASA

Nicole Oliviera, a seven-year-old Brazilian girl who found seven asteroids, has been named the world's youngest astronomer.

Nicole's fascination with space and astronomy began when she was just two years old.

She took part in the ‘Asteroid Hunt' citizen science programme, which is run by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration and includes NASA.

Oliviera's passion for astronomy developed by leaps and bounds, according to R7, a Brazilian news agency.

She asked her mother for a star when she was two years old.

She made do with a toy star at the time, but it wasn't until later that she discovered what her kid really needed.

Oliveira was recently asked to speak at the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation's 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics.

Oliveira is used to presenting lectures in schools in her hometown of Maceió, despite her age.

They invited her after learning that Oliveria is the youngest member of the Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).

