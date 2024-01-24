World's smallest, tightest knot with just 54 atoms breaks Guinness record

Scientists have created the smallest and tightest knot ever recorded, consisting of a mere 54 atoms. This microscopic marvel forms a 'trefoil' knot, resembling a 'three-leaf clover,' and has surpassed the previous Guinness World Record. The knot's structure, which loops around three times with no loose ends, holds significance in mathematical knot theory.

Collaborating between the University of Western Ontario in Canada and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, researchers achieved this breakthrough by surpassing a 2020 record where chemists in China created a similar knot with 69 atoms.

The strength of the molecular knot increases as the ratio of atoms to 'back crossings' decreases.

The 2020 knot had a backbone crossing ratio (BCR) of 23, while the current record-holder boasts a lower BCR of 18. This progress brings scientists closer to understanding the microscopic knots found in DNA, RNA, and proteins within our bodies.

This accidental achievement occurred during experiments with metal acetylides, essential for organic chemical reactions.

Instead of the intended gold chain or catenane, the team unexpectedly formed a trefoil knot when connecting gold acetylide with a diphosphine ligand.

The lead researcher, Richard Puddephatt from the University of Western Ontario, expressed uncertainty about the process, stating, "It's quite a complicated system and, honestly, we don't know how it happens."

This groundbreaking discovery could have broader implications and can potentially aid in the development of advanced materials such as plastics and polymers.

"Molecular knots, whose synthesis presents many challenges, can play important roles in protein structure and function as well as in useful molecular materials, whose properties depend on the size of the knotted structure," the research team said.