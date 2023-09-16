World's first Fox-Dog hybrid has passed away

A dog-fox hybrid has been found. Yes, this time it's for real. We are not referring to the two animals who become great friends in the film 'Fox and the Hound'.

In Brazil, a recent discovery has unveiled what is being described as the world's first dog-fox hybrid, the first known crossbreed between these two species.

This unusual canine came to light in 2021 after a car accident, prompting its urgent transfer to a hospital in Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil.

The veterinarians were perplexed due to its distinctive traits, resembling neither a fully wild nor a domestic animal.

How the animal was different?

Flávia Ferrari, a conservationist, remarked that the black, pointy-eared creature exhibited "unusual" behaviors.

"It was not as docile as a dog, but it also lacked the aggressiveness expected of a wild canid when handled," Ferrari told The Telegraph.

The researchers then conducted a series of tests to configure the animal's genetic composition.

Their findings, published last month in the journal Animals, confirmed it as a hybrid between a pampas fox, native to South America, and a domestic dog of unknown breed.

This groundbreaking revelation presents the first documented case of hybridisation between these two species.

But the hybrid creature passed away recently

Dubbed a "dogxim," combining "dog" with the Portuguese name for the pampas fox, the hybrid sadly passed away earlier this year from unspecified causes.

Hybridisation, whether natural or human-induced, occurs in approximately 10 per cent of animal species, typically among closely related ones.

Notable examples of human-created hybrids include mules (cross between donkeys and horses) and ligers (a mix of lions and tigers). In the wild, interbreeding is observed in deer and elk species.

It's worth noting that the development of hybrids can potentially harm wild populations by facilitating the transmission of diseases across species. However, most artificially produced hybrids are infertile.

