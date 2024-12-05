Bristol

Scientists have developed a battery that can power devices for thousands of years. Scientists from the University of Bristol and the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) have created the world's first carbon-14 diamond battery. They say that the revolutionary energy source can be used in various environments and become a sustainable solution.

The team says that the battery leverages the radioactive decay of carbon-14, a radioactive isotope commonly used in radiocarbon dating, to generate electricity. The carbon-14 battery sits in a case of diamond which provides it with strength and resilience. This helps the battery safely capture radiation and produce power.

The diamond battery works like a solar panel, except that instead of converting light into electricity, it relies on fast-moving electrons from radioactive decay. Carbon-14 emits short-range radiation which does not leak because of the diamond encasing. The casing absorbs the radiation, after which low levels of electricity is generated by the battery.

Scientists are excited by this battery and its several applications as it has a lifespan of thousands of years. The team said that carbon-14 has a half-life of 5,700 years. This means that even after thousands of years the battery will retain half of its power.

Stressing the safety of the battery, Sarah Clark, Director of Tritium Fuel Cycle at UKAEA, said, "Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power. They are an emerging technology that uses a manufactured diamond to safely encase small amounts of carbon-14."

Besides, they also offer a better way to reduce nuclear waste since the carbon-14 in the batteries is extracted from graphite blocks, a byproduct of nuclear fission reactors.

Uses of diamond battery

The researchers say the battery can be used in a number of devices and areas, especially where conventional power sources are not a practical solution. It can prove particularly helpful in healthcare where it can be used to power pacemakers, hearing aids, and ocular devices. Patients won't need to replace batteries as the diamond battery can last for years.

They can also prove to be of great help in space missions. A battery whose power never ends can be fitted into spacecraft and satellites to keep them working for several years without worrying about the power to replace or charge the power source.