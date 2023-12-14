This is the thickness of the world's biggest iceberg, and it is astounding

Recent satellite measurements have revealed the thickness of the colossal iceberg A-23a, the largest in the world, standing at just over 280 metres.

With a massive area of 3,900 square kilometres and a weight of approximately a trillion tonnes, this iceberg, which broke off from the Antarctic coastline in 1986, has recently become mobile after being grounded in the Weddell Sea for over three decades.

The measurements of A-23a originate from the European Space Agency's CryoSat-2 mission, using a radar altimeter to detect the portion of the iceberg above the waterline.

This technology, according to Dr Anne Braakmann-Folgmann from the University of Tromso, enables the monitoring of iceberg thickness and the impact of warmer ocean waters on its structure.

From grounded to drifting

After three decades affixed to the ocean floor, A-23a has entered a pivotal phase in its journey.

Breaking free from its stationary position, it is currently drifting toward warmer waters.

Researchers say that the forthcoming weeks will be critical in determining the iceberg's trajectory across the Southern Ocean.

CryoSat data indicates a specific section of A-23a with a deep keel, exhibiting a draft of almost 350 metres in 2018. Over the last decade, there has been a consistent annual decrease in thickness, aligning with the warmer water temperatures in the Weddell Sea.

Surface crevasses formed over the keel due to its intense collision with the sea floor, providing valuable insights into the iceberg's structural changes.

As A-23a reaches the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, it encounters converging water streams circulating clockwise around the continent.

Also watch | World's largest iceberg A23a could cause problems for fauna in South Georgia Island The interaction with these currents, coupled with prevailing westerly winds, will dictate the iceberg's trajectory. Anticipated to follow "iceberg alley," it is poised to head toward the British overseas territory of South Georgia.

The revelation of A-23a's thickness marks a significant step in understanding the dynamics of this colossal iceberg.

The scientific community closely observes the interactions with ocean currents and winds, anticipating its path and impact on the Southern Ocean's unique ecosystem.