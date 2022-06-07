World Food Safety Day 2022: How does food impact health? 

"We are what we eat," as the saying goes, and June 7 is World Food Safety Day. It is critical to eat nutritious foods in order to keep both our minds and bodies in good shape.The entire world commemorates World Food Safety Day in order to detect, prevent, and enhance food-related human health. lets see how our eating habits influence us.

Our bodies get the "information" and elements they need to function effectively from the food we eat. Our metabolic systems struggle and our health deteriorates if we do not receive the correct information.

If we eat too much food or food that gives our bodies the wrong instructions, we can become overweight, undernourished, and at risk for diseases and disorders such as arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

In a nutshell, what we eat has a significant impact on our health. Take a look at Webster's definition of medicine: "The science and art dealing with the maintenance of health and the prevention, alleviation, or cure of disease."

Food serves as medicine, maintaining, preventing, and treating disease.

What effects does eating have on our bodies?

The nutrients in meals allow our bodies' cells to carry out their essential jobs. The nutrients in food are vital for our physical functioning, according to this passage from a popular textbook.

Nutrients are nourishing components found in food that are required for bodily growth, development, and maintenance. Essential means that if a nutrient is missing, it affects aspects of function and, as a result, human health. The metabolic processes slow down or even cease when nutrient intake does not fulfil the nutrient needs suggested by cell activity on a regular basis.

Nutrients, in other words, provide our bodies with instructions on how to function. Food can be thought of as a source of "information" for the body in this way.

This way of thinking about food gives us a perspective on nutrition that extends beyond calories and grammes, good and bad meals. This perspective encourages us to concentrate on foods that we should eat rather than ones that we should avoid.

Rather of seeing food as the adversary, we see it as a tool for promoting health and preventing sickness by assisting the body's function.



