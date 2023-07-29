World first: British satellite safely guided to assisted crash in the Atlantic

In a historic event, Aeolus, a British-built weather monitoring satellite, has been deliberately guided to perform an assisted crash into the Atlantic Ocean, marking the first time a defunct satellite has undergone such a controlled re-entry on Earth. Mission controllers at the European Space Agency (ESA) successfully directed Aeolus, which had been providing crucial weather data to European centres since 2018, to its final resting place. This deliberate re-entry was undertaken to minimise the risk of debris striking populated areas and to set a precedent for responsible satellite disposal in the future.

ESA's pioneering effort

Aeolus, responsible for revolutionising wind profiling, was never designed for a controlled re-entry at the conclusion of its mission. Nonetheless, ESA opted to utilise the remaining fuel onboard to steer the satellite towards a specific crash site in the ocean. This groundbreaking re-entry manoeuvre marked the first-ever attempt of its kind, demonstrating ESA's commitment to responsible space debris management.

Minimising debris risks and gaining insights

Normally, a satellite like Aeolus would naturally re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up during the process. By intentionally crashing it into the ocean, ESA aimed to further reduce the already minimal risk of debris striking people or property on the ground. Additionally, the agency sought to gather valuable data for future satellite re-entries, paving the way for best practices that other spacefaring nations and organisations can adopt.

Aeolus: A weather monitoring pioneer

Weighing 1,360kg upon launch, Aeolus was constructed by Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Its launch in August 2018 marked a significant milestone as it became the first spacecraft capable of monitoring Earth's wind currents from space. Equipped with an advanced Doppler wind lidar, the satellite contributed to improving weather forecasts and climate models during its operational period.

Extended mission success

Originally planned for a three-year lifespan, Aeolus surpassed expectations by continuing its mission for nearly two additional years. However, on June 19, the spacecraft commenced its gradual descent from its operational altitude, culminating in its first major re-entry manoeuvring on Monday.

Annually, approximately 100 tonnes of space debris in the form of spent satellites, rocket bodies, and other fragments descend into Earth's atmosphere. Responsible satellite disposal, as demonstrated by the Aeolus mission, is vital to mitigate the potential risks posed by such debris to both human populations and space infrastructure.

The controlled re-entry of the Aeolus weather monitoring satellite into the Atlantic Ocean marks a historic achievement in responsible space debris management. ESA's pioneering effort sets a precedent for other spacefaring nations and organizations to follow suit, ensuring safer skies and a sustainable future for space exploration.