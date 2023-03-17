'Work is in progress' around India's very own space tourism module. Read details about ticket price, and more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath told Hindustan Times that "work is in progress" around India's very own space tourism module, in a report published on Thursday. As quoted, Somnath further said that the module is both "safe and reusable".

Space tourism means spaceflights that are sub-orbital, orbital, and sometimes beyond Earth orbit. It is quite fascinating and refers to the activity of travelling into space, mostly for recreational purposes.

Several companies including Virgin Galactic and SpaceX have already taken steps and floated plans for commercial spaceflight soon. But such flights have been costly.

As quoted, the ISRO chairman said that the enthusiasts will be able to take a trip to space by 2030 as he put a timeline to the space travel module. As per the report, the estimated cost of the trip would be Rs 6 crore.

Somnath said, "The per ticket price is likely to be around Rs 6 crore. People who take the trip will also be able to call themselves astronauts."

Watch this report:

Jitendra Singh, who is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, said earlier this year in February that ISRO is working on India's sub-orbital space tourism mission.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said: "Through Gaganyaan — India's maiden human spaceflight programme — Isro is engaged in the development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions."

