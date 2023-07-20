Woolly mammoth went extinct 4,000 years ago. Here's how a US startup plans to revive them

The majestic woolly mammoth went extinct over 4,000 years ago, however, they continue to captivate the imaginations of biologists and enthusiasts to date.

What if modern science manages to pull them back to Earth using Artificial Intelligence and elephant behaviour?

Fueling this fascination is a daring ambition by the US biotech startup Colossal, known as the "de-extinction company," which has set its sights on bringing back the woolly mammoth through genetic engineering.

The plan is to create a hybrid of the Asian elephant and the mammoth, which will be introduced to the Arctic tundra. While the project has received substantial financial backing, it has also attracted both curiosity and scientific scepticism.

Lots of challenges to overcome

To achieve success, Colossal must overcome numerous challenges, including crafting the animal's genetic sequence, successfully fertilising an egg, and then nurturing the hybrid.

However, the real test lies beyond birth, as scientists grapple with the question of how these creatures will thrive in the wild—a puzzle that may take a lifetime or more to solve.

To address this, Colossal is seeking guidance from other animals, specifically a group of elephants in Botswana.

Startup joins hands with an elephant organisation

The startup has joined forces with Elephant Havens, a wildlife foundation situated in the Okavango Delta, devoted to caring for orphaned elephants.

Elephant Havens, founded in 2017, will collaborate extensively with Colossal to gather data using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the elephants' behaviour, coupled with genomic data for each elephant.

“We’ll be able to mix the art of the elephant handlers with the science of today,” said Matt James, chief animal officer at Colossal.

Colossal aims to combine the expertise of Elephant Havens with AI modelling and genetic data to deepen their understanding of elephant behaviour. This knowledge will be instrumental in the eventual rewilding of the woolly mammoth hybrids.

How crucial is AI in the de-extinction process?

AI plays a crucial role in this animal research endeavour. Colossal's founder, Ben Lamm, acknowledges, “Some of these technologies we take for granted in corporate America or in defence could be directly applied and have a meaningful impact on conservation,” he said. “These tools aren’t in the hands of the people that really need them,” he added.

In the 'spirit of collaboration and contribution to wildlife conservation', Colossal plans to share its scientific breakthroughs with partners working on conservation efforts. By offering their technologies and expertise for free, they claim to make a meaningful difference in elephant conservation within the next five to ten years.