Will it won't it: Comet 'exploding' every 15 days has stopped erupting 

Space is an unpredictable place. With literally billions and billions of celestial bodies and billions of things that can go 'wrong' or 'right' depending on our perspective, it is often hard to predict something with absolute, pinpoint accuracy. Then comes Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, a comet nicknamed 'Old faithful' by the astronomical community because of its explosions every 15 days. But this predictable behaviour has suddenly ceased.

The comet has cryovolcanic activity. This means that it spews ice into space. Think about volcanoes but instead of red, hot lava capable of toasting you in milliseconds, they spew ice.

Like any other celestial body in our neighbourhood, scientists and astronomers have been training their scopes on Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks. It was observed that the comet 'exploded' with cryovolcanic activity on November, December 1 and December 14 in the year gone by. Experts were expecting it to explode again on December 29. But even as they held their breaths, the comet decided to stay calm. And this has perplexed many.

The nucleus of the comet has a diameter of about 34 kilometres. It has been in news all through last year due to its 'all-guns'blazing' behaviour. It drew significant attention of the scientific community in July last year when it brightness increased quite a lot. At that time, it was 3.9 Astronomical Units away from the Sun.

One Astronomical Unit is distance between Earth and the Sun. This, and multiples of this distance is often used as sort of yardstick for shorter distances in space. For everything else... there's 'lightyear'.

"There have been no significant outbursts since the one on December 14," said Nick James of the British Astronomical Association, as quoted in a report by India Today.

"We are coming up to 30 days since the last outburst, so please observe this comet whenever you can."

It has been forecast that the Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks will attain maximum brightness in April this year. At that time, it will be closer to Sun than the Earth is.

While all that is fun, scientists are also waiting with baited breath for the comet's next explosion. If it keeps up with its previously established punctuality, we should see an explosion around January 15.